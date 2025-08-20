China's Lin, Sun lead 2025 WTT China Smash entry list

Xinhua) 16:26, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 paddlers Lin Shidong and Sun Yingsha of China headline the entry list for the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash, announced Wednesday.

The 2025 WTT China Smash will be held in Shougang Park, in Beijing's western suburbs, from September 25 to October 5. As of the registration deadline, Lin and his compatriot Wang Chuqin ranked top two in the men's singles, followed by Hugo Calderano of Brazil and Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, while China's Liang Jingkun sits fifth.

Chinese paddlers fill the top five positions in the women's singles rankings - Sun, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man and Wang Yidi.

In March 2024, Beijing was awarded hosting rights for the WTT China Smash until 2028. Nearly 73,000 attended the 11-day tournament in 2024.

