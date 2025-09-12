2025 WTT Champions Macao: Wang Chuqin vs. Jonathan Groth

Xinhua) 09:46, September 12, 2025

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonathan Groth of Denmark at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Jonathan Groth of Denmark competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Wang Chuqin of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Jonathan Groth of Denmark serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Wang Chuqin of China at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonathan Groth of Denmark at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonathan Groth of Denmark at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonathan Groth of Denmark at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonathan Groth of Denmark at the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao in Macao, south China, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)