Night at the supermarket: Where global goods meet in China

When night falls, global goods quietly wake up on the shelves of a premium supermarket in China. Spanish Iberian ham, Malaysian durian, Ugandan coffee beans, Nepalese incense and Rwandan dried chili share their journeys all the way from distant farms, orchards and factories to the heart of China's super-large market. Zero-tariff policies, the "Air Silk Road" and the China-Europe Railway Express bring global specialties together, delivering new flavors to families in China and fresh opportunities to farmers around the world. Watch this animated video and discover the stories unfolding during a night at the supermarket.

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

