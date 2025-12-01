China's expanding consumer market draws surge of high-end theme parks

China's vast consumer market and rising demand among younger visitors are drawing a growing number of high-end international theme park projects to the country, with data provided to the Global Times on Sunday showing that Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort will launch a Phase II expansion.

The news comes shortly after Beijing signed a deal for a Ferrari World entertainment complex.

Since its opening in July 2025, Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort has attracted more than 1 million visitors, setting a global record as the fastest LEGOLAND park to reach the milestone, LEGO told the Global Times in a statement.

The park will roll out a Phase II expansion in the coming years with additional attractions, the company said.

LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort opened its doors on July 5. It covers 318,000 square meters in Jinshan district, heralding the arrival of China's first LEGOLAND resort, the world's 11th, and the largest at the time of its opening, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

This is not the only major investment in China by international premium theme park operators. At an investment promotion event in Beijing's Tongzhou district on November 21, four key projects - including a Ferrari World entertainment complex - were signed with a total investment of nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion), according to China Media Group (CMG).

The project will feature attractions such as the world's fastest Formula Rossa coaster, an esports park, a Ferrari museum and a Ferrari club. It will have an estimated annual footfall of 1.8 million visitors, CMG reported.

The world's best-known Ferrari theme park is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, while another Ferrari-themed park operates in Spain.

A Chinese expert noted that China's vast market and the upgrading demands of younger consumers are driving the rapid influx of high-end international theme park projects. These investments not only target China's massive consumption potential but also help diversify urban tourism offerings nationwide.

As consumer demand shifts from basic needs to experience-oriented spending, the services sector - especially culture and tourism - is gaining strong momentum and creating significant opportunities for global operators, Bian Yongzu, a senior researcher at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Sunday.

He noted that China is emerging as a major global hub for tourism and leisure consumption, driven by its rising economic strength and growing international influence.

With the domestic supply of high-end attractions still lagging after decades of investment concentrated in manufacturing, international brands with mature products and established management models hold a natural advantage and are moving swiftly to tap China's fast-expanding market. This trend is poised to reshape the global tourism and leisure landscape.

China is one of the world's most dynamic theme park markets, with strong visitor numbers persisting across major parks even in the early winter off-season.

Shanghai Disney Resort said on November 3 that it welcomed its 100 millionth visitor the previous week, more than nine years after its opening, according to Xinhua. The resort also announced plans to build its fourth themed hotel as it released the milestone figure.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disneyland received 14.7 million visitors in 2024, a record high, according to a report published by the Themed Entertainment Association on October 23, 2025, said Xinhua. Notably, it ranked fifth globally among the "Top 25 amusement and theme parks" and remained the most visited theme park in China.

The nation's services sector still holds substantial potential, Bian said. "China's culture and tourism industry is set to gain greater prominence and exert a wider influence on the global tourism landscape. This is why an increasing number of premium international theme park operators now view China as a strategic market."

For global leisure and tourism companies, entering China is not only about capturing the country's vast and youthful consumer base, but also about drawing inspiration from the rapidly evolving preferences and creative consumption patterns of Chinese young people. These insights can help drive innovation in their products, management models and long-term growth strategies, Bian said.

