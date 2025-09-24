China's market regulator holds compliance talks with delivery service provider Lalamove

Xinhua) 10:12, September 24, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said that it has held talks with delivery service provider Lalamove, which is known as "Huolala" in Chinese, regarding compliance issues.

The regulator has ordered the company to comply strictly with relevant laws and regulations, including the anti-monopoly law, and to fulfill its primary responsibilities in anti-monopoly compliance.

It has also told the company to standardize its business practices promptly, to participate fairly in market competition, to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant parties, including truck drivers and consumers, and to promote fairness, justice, transparency and openness in platform rules and algorithms to facilitate the standardized, healthy development of the industry.

