Home>>
China suspends anti-monopoly probe into DuPont China
(Xinhua) 14:23, July 23, 2025
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Tuesday that it has suspended a probe into DuPont China Holding Co., Ltd. over the firm's suspected violation of the nation's anti-monopoly law.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's smart glasses eyeing global market
- STAR Market reforms good for tech gains
- Croatian agriculture state secretary welcomes tuna's entry into Chinese market
- Chinese market always be a magnet for foreign investment: FM spokesperson
- China accelerates market-based reforms in allocation of resources, environmental factors
- Chinese trade hubs expand routes to diversify markets
- China's market regulator solicits public opinion on draft guidelines for fees on platforms
- Foreign financial firms upbeat on China market amid steady economic growth, policy support
- Domestic market a golden opportunity
- More market stabilization steps detailed
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.