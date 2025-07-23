China suspends anti-monopoly probe into DuPont China

Xinhua) 14:23, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced on Tuesday that it has suspended a probe into DuPont China Holding Co., Ltd. over the firm's suspected violation of the nation's anti-monopoly law.

