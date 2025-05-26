China's market regulator solicits public opinion on draft guidelines for fees on platforms

09:44, May 26, 2025 By Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

China's top market regulator on Sunday began soliciting public opinion on draft compliance guidelines to regulate fees charged by online transaction platforms, amid efforts to promote the orderly development of the platform economy, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

The draft guideline, comprising 28 articles, sets out five key measures to ensure greater fairness and transparency in how online platforms charge merchants.

It first establishes core principles for platform charges, underscoring fairness, legality and good faith. Charges should be based on service agreements, trading practices and operating costs. Platforms are encouraged to ease the burden on merchants, especially small and medium-sized businesses, through flexible pricing, fee reductions or discounts.

To reinforce compliance, the guideline requires platforms to improve internal oversight by assigning dedicated personnel and introducing mechanisms to identify and prevent unreasonable fees. It also clarifies that platforms must publicize their fee standards, honor pledges to waive or reduce charges and refrain from unfair practices such as duplicate charges or billing without delivering services.

The draft also emphasizes stronger supervision and enforcement. It requires platforms to respond to merchant concerns in a timely manner, support regulatory checks, promote industry self-discipline and uphold fair competition.

Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, emphasized the importance of the draft guidelines in an interview with the Global Times. He explained that, as one of the world's leading platform economies, China has witnessed the rise of major enterprises across various sectors like retail and entertainment. These platforms have significantly improved consumer convenience and played a vital role in driving China's digital transformation, he said.

Clear guideline is crucial in curbing disorderly platform growth. It helps enhance consumer protection and provides a stronger legal framework for resolving disputes. "By facilitating such boundaries, China is fostering a more organized and secure platform economy, setting a model for other countries," he said.

Liu Dingding, a technology industry observer, told the Global Times on Sunday that "For businesses, the guidelines will promote a more transparent and compliant pricing system, ensuring better business practices across the board. For consumers, the regulations will offer a fairer and more trustworthy environment, reducing the risks associated with online transactions."

Liu noted that the guidelines aim to foster a healthier and more stable e-commerce ecosystem in China by ensuring business transparency and compliance, which in turn builds consumer trust and supports the sector's long-term growth.

However, Liu pointed out that while the guidelines are a crucial step, they are still in the consultation phase and need to be integrated with other key laws such as the E-Commerce Law and other data protection regulations. Together, these legal frameworks will help build a comprehensive and robust system for managing online transactions, further solidifying China's position as a leader in the global platform economy.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's online retail sales amounted to 4.74 trillion yuan ($660.3 billion) in the first four months of 2025, up 7.7 percent, with online retail sales of physical goods totaling 3.93 trillion yuan, up 5.8 percent, accounting for 24.3 percent of total retail sales.

China will promote the healthy and well-regulated development of the platform economy and give better play to its role in inspiring innovation, expanding consumption and stabilizing employment, according to the Government Work Report 2025.

