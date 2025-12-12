Home>>
China's commerce ministry to boost innovation in retail sector for next five years
(Xinhua) 08:45, December 12, 2025
BEIJING. Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry announced on Thursday that it will plan for the innovative transformation and high-quality development of the retail industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), with increased policy support.
The first step is to issue guidelines to accelerate innovation in the retail sector, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press briefing.
The guidelines will aim to achieve a virtuous cycle between new supply and new demand through measures such as coordinated planning, rational layout and improved quality of goods and services, he added.
