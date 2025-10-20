China's retail sales up 4.5 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 15:00, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 4.5 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled 36.5877 trillion yuan (about 5.16 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, data from the NBS showed.

The growth rate was 1.2 percentage points higher than that during the same period last year, said Yu Jianxun, an official with the NBS.

In September, retail sales rose 3 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)