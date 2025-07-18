China's retail sales of consumer goods grow 5.5 pct annually since 2021: minister

Xinhua) 11:15, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The retail sales of consumer goods in China grew 5.5 percent on average annually over the past four years, with the sales expected to top 50 trillion yuan (about 7 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said Friday.

