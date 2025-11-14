China's retail sales up 4.3 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 16:00, November 14, 2025

Fu Linghui (R), spokesperson and chief economist of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and director general of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the NBS, attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's economic performance of October 2025, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 4.3 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled 41.2169 trillion yuan (about 5.82 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to NBS data.

In October, retail sales rose 2.9 percent year on year.

As policy measures to boost service consumption took effect and the holiday economy provided a strong impetus, retail sales of both goods and services continued to grow, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference.

In the first 10 months, retail sales in the service sector rose 5.3 percent year on year, outpacing the growth rate of goods retail sales.

From January to October, retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas rose 4.2 percent year on year, while retail sales in rural areas expanded 4.6 percent year on year.

Online retail sales remained a bright spot, climbing 9.6 percent year on year in the first 10 months, the NBS data showed.

As China is at a critical stage of upgrading its consumption structure, there is broad potential for growth in sectors such as cultural tourism and healthcare, while the rapid rise of the silver and debut economies is injecting new momentum into consumption expansion, said Fu.

With pro-consumption policies in full swing, market sales have remained generally stable. However, both consumption capacity and residents' confidence still have room to improve, he said.

Fu noted that in the future, efforts will be made to implement pro-consumption policies, stabilize employment and raise incomes, expand high-quality supply, and refine the consumption environment, effectively releasing consumer potential.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)