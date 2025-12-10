Inviting public opinions for 2026 China's Government Work Report

english.www.gov.cn) 09:38, December 10, 2025

The Chinese government website launched the online initiative, Share Your Views on 2026 China's Government Work Report, on Dec 10, 2025. The initiative aims to solicit public opinions and suggestions on government work. It will run through to the annual sessions of the national legislature and the national political advisory body in 2026.

The initiative covers 10 topics, including economy and trade, finance, innovation and digitalization, travel in China, and live in China. Suggestions can be submitted via english.www.gov.cn, its app and participating websites and platforms, and will be forwarded to the draft team of the Government Work Report and relevant departments for further consideration.

