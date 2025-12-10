Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete first series of extravehicular activities

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronauts performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's first series of extravehicular activities on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The astronaut trio -- Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang -- worked for approximately eight hours and completed their tasks at 6:45 p.m. (Beijing Time), assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a team on Earth. Wu Fei is the youngest Chinese astronaut to carry out an extravehicular mission to date.

Zhang Lu and Wu Fei, tasked with conducting spacewalk operations, completed the inspection and photography of the Shenzhou-20 return capsule's viewport window, the installation of a debris protection device for the space station, and the replacement of the multilayer cover on the thermal control adapter, according to the CMSA.

During the Shenzhou-21 crewed mission, planned extravehicular activities involving crew and applied payloads will also be conducted, as will scientific experiments and technical tests.

Depending on the situation determined, the crew may also undertake protective operations on the damaged window of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, according to the CMSA.

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Zhang Lu performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei (above) passing a piece of equipment to Zhang Lu outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Zhang Lu performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Zhang Lu performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Zhang Lu performing the inspection and photography of the Shenzhou-20 return capsule's viewport window outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronauts Zhang Lu and Wu Fei (R) performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 9, 2025 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Liu Yi)

