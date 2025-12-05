Shenzhou-21 crew set for first extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 08:22, December 05, 2025

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Nov. 1, 2025 shows the Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship conducting a fast, autonomous rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station's core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew members on board China's space station will conduct their first extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Thursday.

Since entering the orbiting space station combination on Nov. 1, the Shenzhou-21 astronauts have completed tasks such as a rotation with the Shenzhou-20 crew, the upkeep of the space station platform, the inspection and organization of emergency supplies, as well as life and health support tasks.

The agency said that the crew has conducted system-wide emergency pressure drills and in-orbit training for robotic arm operations, and all assigned space science experiments are advancing steadily.

Following the arrival of the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft, the crew carried out tests and organized the new supplies.

The Shenzhou-21 crew is in good health and the space station is operating smoothly, providing optimal conditions for extravehicular activities, the agency noted.

