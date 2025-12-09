Trump OKs export of Nvidia H200 AI chips to China

Xinhua) 13:55, December 09, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States will allow Nvidia to ship its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to "approved customers" in China and elsewhere, on the condition that 25 percent of the chip sales will be paid to the U.S. government.

"This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," Trump said in a post on his social media Truth Social on Monday.

"The Department of Commerce is finalizing the details, and the same approach will apply to AMD, Intel, and other GREAT American Companies," Trump said.

"We applaud President Trump's decision to allow America's chip industry to compete to support high paying jobs and manufacturing in America," a spokesman for Nvidia said Monday in a statement, in response to Trump's announcement.

"Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America," the spokesman said.

The H200 is a higher-grade chip than the H20, but not the company's top-of-the-line product. Both Nvidia and chip rival AMD, namely Advanced Micro Device, agreed in August to share 15 percent of the revenue from chip sales to China with the U.S. government, local media reported on Monday.

