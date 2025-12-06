Chinese vice premier holds video call with U.S. treasury secretary, trade representative

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held a video call on Friday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The two sides held in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached between the two heads of state during their meeting in Busan and their phone talk on Nov. 24, and on advancing pragmatic cooperation and properly addressing respective concerns in the economic and trade sector.

Both sides spoke positively regarding the implementation of the consensus of the China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur. They said that, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, they will make full use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, continuously lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, and promote the sustained and stable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

