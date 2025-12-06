China to work with U.S. on narcotics issues based on equality, mutual respect

Xinhua) 13:13, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will work with the United States on salient global narcotics issues based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

The comments came in response to a media query on the progress of drug control cooperation between the two countries.

The spokesperson noted that drug control authorities in the two countries have been earnestly implementing the consensus reached between their heads of state in Busan, with their cooperation yielding significant results.

Cross-departmental drug control teams from both sides maintain close communication, and a recent video conference allowed them to exchange updates and discuss the priorities for future collaboration, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)