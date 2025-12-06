We Are China

Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the French Republic on Enhancing Global Governance

Xinhua) 15:09, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the French Republic issued a joint statement on enhancing global governance on Friday.

