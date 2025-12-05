Home>>
China, France issue joint statements during Macron's visit
(Xinhua) 15:03, December 05, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and France have issued joint statements on strengthening global governance, joint response to global climate and environmental challenges, continuous promotion of cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy, exchanges and cooperation in agriculture and food, and the situations in Ukraine and Palestine, during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China.
