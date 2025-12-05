China-France trade up 4.1 pct in first 10 months

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Trade between China and France rose 4.1 percent year on year to 68.8 billion U.S. dollars from January to October, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Two-way investment increased steadily and exceeded 27 billion U.S. dollars, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press briefing.

The Seventh Meeting of the China-France Business Council was held in Beijing on Thursday morning, with over 150 enterprise representatives discussing green development, industrial transformation and cross-border investment opportunities, he said.

He noted that Chinese and French authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening two-way investment, pledging to provide a fair, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for enterprises from both countries.

A panel discussion featuring green development is held during the seventh meeting of China-France Business Council in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. The seventh meeting of China-France Business Council was held in Beijing on Thursday morning, with over 150 enterprise representatives discussing green development, industrial transformation and cross-border investment opportunities. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

