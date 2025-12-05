Chinese, French leaders vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 08:16, December 05, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron at the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday agreed to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and advance the reform and improvement of global governance.

Macron is on his fourth state visit to China, which reciprocates Xi's state visit to France last year on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. The two heads of state held talks, jointly met the press and attended and addressed the closing ceremony of the seventh meeting of China-France Business Council.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for photos with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of talks between the two leaders in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

EXPANDING COOPERATION IN MULTIPLE AREAS

Xi emphasized that regardless of changes of the external environment, China and France should always demonstrate the strategic vision and independence as major countries, understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.

Xi said the bilateral economic and trade cooperation has been continuously expanding and demonstrating greater resilience, with bilateral trade reaching 68.75 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten months of 2025 and cumulative mutual investment exceeding 27 billion U.S. dollars.

China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, consolidating cooperation in traditional fields such as aviation, aerospace and nuclear energy, while tapping into the potential for cooperation in areas including the green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and new energy, Xi said.

China is willing to import more high-quality French products, welcomes more French enterprises to develop in China, and also hopes that France will provide a fair environment and stable conditions for Chinese enterprises, Xi said.

Noting that the Chinese and French people share a natural sense of affinity, Xi urged both sides to deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, science and technology, and at the sub-national level, saying both sides have agreed to launch a new round of cooperation in the protection of giant pandas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

France values its relations with China, firmly upholds the one-China policy, and is willing to continue deepening the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Macron said.

France is pleased to see the dynamism of the Chinese economy that promotes openness and cooperation and has brought more opportunities to the world, he said, adding that France is ready to work with China to promote mutual investment, strengthen cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and renewable energy, and deepen friendly cultural exchanges.

France welcomes more Chinese investment in France and will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment, Macron said.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents in nuclear energy, agri-food, education, and ecological environment, among others.

Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist, said the frequent interactions between Chinese and French presidents serve as a reminder that international cooperation is never guaranteed; it must be nurtured patiently.

"When heads of state travel, they carry not only agreements, but possibilities -- and possibilities expand only where words can circulate," Bressler said.

Ioannis Kotoulas, Adjunct Lecturer in Geopolitics at University of Athens, said Macron's trip to China is essential in clearing misconceptions and solidifying the ties not just between France and China, but also between China and the European Union in general.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly meet the press after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

IMPROVING GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Both sides agreed to promote reform and improvement of global governance, Xi said, adding that they agreed to step up strategic communication and coordination, defend the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and work toward a more just and equitable global governance system.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Xi said China supports all efforts for peace and hopes that all parties can reach a fair, lasting and binding peace deal that is accepted by all parties involved through dialogue and negotiation. He also added that China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, while firmly opposing any irresponsible actions that shift blame or distort the situation.

Xi said China and France will make joint efforts to promote the full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date. China will provide 100 million U.S. dollars in aid to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, he added.

Given the global geopolitical instability and challenges to the multilateral order, cooperation between France and China is even more important and indispensable, Macron said, adding that France fully agrees with President Xi's views on reforming and improving global governance and promoting a more balanced global economy.

France stands ready to work with China to strengthen coordination, jointly shoulder the due responsibilities of major countries, uphold multilateralism, and enhance cooperation in areas such as climate response, biodiversity conservation, and AI governance, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity, Macron said.

Feng Zhongping, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China and France have long worked together to tackle global challenges like climate change, injecting strong impetus into global sustainable development.

Enhanced cooperation and dialogue on major issues between China and France, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, are conducive to bolstering world stability, Feng said.

