French President Emmanuel Macron to visit China from Dec. 3 to 5

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to China from Dec. 3 to 5, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

At a daily press conference on the same day, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian briefed media about the visit, saying it will be Macron's fourth state visit to China. It also reciprocates the state visit to France by President Xi last year on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, Lin added.

During the visit this week, Xi will hold talks with Macron to jointly lead the development of China-France relations under the new circumstances, Lin said, adding that the two presidents will also have an in-depth exchange of views on major international and regional hotspot issues.

Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will also meet with Macron respectively, according to the spokesperson.

France was the first major Western country to enter into formal diplomatic ties with New China. China-France relations enjoy a history worthy of being cherished, are endowed with unique values, and carry important missions, Lin said.

He went on to point out that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have witnessed close exchanges at all levels, fruitful results in practical cooperation, and effective coordination in multilateral affairs.

Amid an evolving international landscape fraught with turmoil, China is ready to work with France to take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, advance closer multilateral coordination, and work for new progress in the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, Lin said.

By doing so, the two countries will contribute more to promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, upholding multilateralism, and safeguarding world peace, stability and prosperity.

