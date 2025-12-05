China's top legislator meets with French president

Xinhua) 09:30, December 05, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao said that China stands ready to work with France to fully implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, carry forward the spirit of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, strengthen friendly exchange, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchange, and enhance dialogue and coordination in multilateral fields to promote the steady, positive development of bilateral relations.

He said the NPC is willing to maintain close exchange at all levels with the two houses of the French Parliament, share work experience in such fields as legislation and supervision, and provide legal safeguards for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Macron said that France and China have maintained candid, direct and substantive dialogue, and have reached extensive consensus. France admires China's achievements in areas such as the economy, science and technology, and is willing to deepen its practical cooperation with China, strengthen exchange between legislative bodies, jointly address global challenges, and continuously promote the balanced development of France-China relations.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)