Macron meets with Chinese, French table tennis players participating ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu
French President Emmanuel Macron receives a jersey from the Chinese team during a meeting with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron plays table tennis during a meeting with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron receives a jersey from the French team during a meeting with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron plays table tennis during a meeting with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)
