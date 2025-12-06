China unveils top 10 trending media terms of 2025

Xinhua) 13:47, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center on Friday announced the top 10 trending terms featured in Chinese media throughout 2025, including "15th Five-Year Plan," "Sept. 3 parade" and "Global Governance Initiative."

At a key Party plenum in October, the Communist Party of China leadership adopted its recommendations for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), which became a key media term and drew both domestic and international spotlight. The Party leadership's recommendations set the overall direction and priorities of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and the final plan will be submitted for review and approval at the annual meeting of China's top legislature in March next year.

On Sept. 3, China held a massive military parade in central Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The popular term of "Sept. 3 parade" has spread China's commitment to peaceful development in a world still fraught with turbulence and uncertainty.

Also in September, the Global Governance Initiative was first proposed by China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, and became another trending term. The initiative outlines five core principles: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on concrete actions.

"DeepSeek," a leading AI firm in China known for its large language models, and "Su Super League," an amateur soccer competition in east China's Jiangsu Province that gained viral fame, have also trended on Chinese media outlets, as have "humanoid robot" "science literacy" and "online ecosystem governance."

Rounding out the top 10 media terms of the year are "ticket-coupon economy," which refers to interconnected consumption scenarios in which event tickets act as coupons for other forms of consumption, and "child care subsidy," referring to a nationwide program that offers eligible families 3,600 yuan (about 509 U.S. dollars) per year for each child under the age of three.

The trending media terms of the year are monitored, processed and selected based on a pool of language materials exceeding 1 billion Chinese characters, according to their releaser.

