China honors winners of top journalism awards

Xinhua) 16:19, November 06, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The award ceremony of the 35th China Journalism Award, one of the most prestigious journalism prizes in China, was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the ceremony.

Participants at the event emphasized the need to promote and explain China's economic and social development strategies for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and to highlight how the plan is implemented across the country.

They called for advancing mainstream media reform, accelerating the development of all-media content creation and distribution, boosting the impact of mainstream voices, strengthening investigative reporting and commentary, refining storytelling techniques, and optimizing talent management.

A total of 377 award-winning works, along with the recipients of two other national journalism prizes, were honored at the ceremony organized by the All-China Journalists Association.

