China through the eyes of African media professionals

Xinhua) 16:06, September 22, 2025

KUNMING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, CEO of the Real Equatorial Guinea Magazine, has revealed that for her visiting China is like a relaxing trip home.

"I am home again. China has become my second homeland," said Milagrosa as she began recounting her relationship with China during an interview with Xinhua in Yunnan Province, southwest China. "Every region in China is different, yet wherever you go, rich and diverse culture will warmly embrace visitors from all over the world."

In early September, returning to China as a representative of African media at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 in Yunnan, Milagrosa said that this two-week journey had far exceeded an ordinary visit, instead proving to be a cultural exploration of southwestern China.

Regarding her motivation to attend the forum, Milagrosa explained， "This forum is a significant gala for global media professionals. We gather to share ideas and inspire innovation. Media from the Global South should work together to uphold the Global South's principles -- such as reporting truthful stories, eliminating fake news and combating misinformation on social media, thereby fulfilling media responsibilities."

When visiting Dongfengyun Art Town in the city of Mile in Yunnan, she was struck by a cluster of red-brick art buildings shaped like wine bottles. Numerous tourists could be seen taking photos at this spot, with Milagrosa amazed at the immense transformation of rural China.

"I even wondered whether these buildings were man-made," she recalled with a smile. "Later, I learned that these are carefully crafted local tourist attractions. This perfect integration of traditional culture of Chinese ethnic minorities with modern artistic expression showcases the most authentic and beautiful side of China."

"I first came to China in 2013 to study Chinese in Wuhan, followed by four years majoring in international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing," Milagrosa said in recalling time spent in both central China's Hubei Province and the nation's capital. She noted that her student life in China felt free and comfortable.

Since returning to her own country after graduation, Milagrosa has visited China more than 10 times. "Each visit brings new inspiration for my work. Every experience has been excellent. China is now my second home."

Speaking on China's remarkable changes, Milagrosa said the country's eradication of absolute poverty is an extraordinary achievement.

"African countries are deeply inspired by China's experiences in poverty reduction and development. Many investments and industrial developments in African countries rely on China's great support," Milagrosa noted.

"China's assistance to Africa is sincere, without political conditions, treating us like brothers," Milagrosa added.

Benefiting from deepening China-Africa cooperation, Milagrosa revealed that currently in Equatorial Guinea -- many Chinese enterprises cooperate with local governments and companies across various sectors such as railways, healthcare, education and infrastructure construction -- thus significantly promoting local economic and social development.

Jeremy Rabesahala, CEO of Madagascar's Midi Madagasikara, who also attended the forum in Yunnan, expressed deep admiration after concluding his visit: "China's prosperity and technological development greatly impress me."

Visiting China for the fourth time, Jeremy has noticed swift and remarkable changes that are unfolding in the country. "I first came to China in 2008 to cover the Beijing Olympics. Since then, I have returned multiple times. Each visit brought me a new perspective."

Walking on the streets of the provincial capital of Kunming and observing local residents enjoying dancing under neon lights and the illuminated skyline, Jeremy remarked: "I am very glad to visit China's southwest area and witness its rapid development. China's poverty alleviation achievements have attracted worldwide attention. However, Madagascar still faces harsh realities in poverty reduction. We hope for China's support and strive to gradually improve our situation and strengthen our country."

When seeing multiple Chinese brand-new EV models displayed outside streetside shops, Jeremy's attention was captured.

"Over a decade ago, I visited Geely's factory when Chinese car brands were not highly competitive internationally. But today, numerous Chinese EV brands can be seen on the streets and at least 10 different kinds in sight," Jeremy said.

"Their growth far surpasses that of Europe and the United States. China now leads the world in EV and related fields. Technological progress is the most remarkable change I have seen in China over the years," he pointed out.

"We hope more Chinese experts will come to Madagascar to share advanced technical know-how with African countries -- enabling us to achieve good economic outcomes and development while emphasizing environmental protection, just like China," Jeremy said with great anticipation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)