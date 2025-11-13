2025 China New Media Conference opens in Changsha

Xinhua) 08:25, November 13, 2025

People visit the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 China New Media Conference in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Visitors experience VR equipments during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Visitors learn about filming and broadcasting devices during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A man experiences a VR equipment during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People are seen during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People pose for photos during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Exhibitors introduce filming devices during the 2025 China New Media Technology Exhibition in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2025. The 2025 China New Media Conference, featuring an opening ceremony, 7 parallel forums, China New Media Technology Exhibition and 5 other events, kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

