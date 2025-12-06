Chancay-Shanghai shipping route tops 5-bln-yuan trade mark, boosting China-Peru cargo flows

Xinhua) 13:33, December 06, 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The value of import and export cargo shipped via the "Chancay-Shanghai" shipping route has exceeded 5 billion yuan (about 706.7 million U.S. dollars), Shanghai Customs said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the route has handled 197,000 tonnes of goods worth 5.35 billion yuan since its two-way launch nearly a year ago.

Opened in late 2024, the route cut sea transit time between China and Peru from 35 to 40 days to just 23 days, reducing logistics costs by more than 20 percent. Trade through the route has driven a 47.1 percent year-on-year increase in Shanghai's imports and exports with Peru during the first 10 months of 2025.

Perishable goods such as avocados and blueberries are transported via a green channel established by Shanghai's Yangshan Customs, which ensures expedited clearance through a full-process regulatory service.

The route has also facilitated automotive exports. The first shipment of more than 1,300 Chinese-made vehicles sailed from the Nangang terminal in southeast Shanghai to Chancay in July. As of the end of November, a total of 5,948 Chinese-made vehicles had been exported via the route.

Chancay Port, a deep-water hub and South America's first smart green port, is a flagship Belt and Road cooperation project between China and Peru. The shipping corridor became fully operational in both directions when the first container vessel from Chancay Port arrived at Shanghai's Yangshan Port on Dec. 18, 2024, following the official opening of Chancay Port on Nov. 14 of the same year.

