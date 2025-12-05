Mozambique, China maintain close cooperation in supporting persons with disabilities: official

December 05, 2025

MAPUTO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Mozambique and China enjoy a long-standing tradition of friendship, with a history of mutual support in assisting persons with disabilities, a Mozambican official has said.

Manuel Tule, governor of Mozambique's Maputo Province, made the remarks on Wednesday during an event held in Moamba District to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

At the event, the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique donated wheelchairs, assistive devices, daily necessities, and food supplies valued at approximately 28,000 U.S. dollars to local persons with disabilities.

Tule said the donations will improve the living conditions of people with disabilities, adding that bilateral cooperation in this field will continue to benefit the people in both countries.

Carlos Mussanhane, administrator of Moamba District, said the event demonstrates the spirit of solidarity and inclusion, embodying the principle that "no one should be left behind." He expressed gratitude for the unconditional support provided by the Chinese government to this cause.

Mozambique's first lady Gueta Chapo thanked China for its support to persons with disabilities in Mozambique. She said the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is "a moment that highlights human rights," as well as an opportunity to promote the self-esteem, confidence, and social participation of persons with disabilities.

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Zheng Xuan said in her speech that China and Mozambique share the same goals in safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities and promoting them to become participants, contributors, and beneficiaries of economic and social development.

