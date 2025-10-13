Mozambican PM arrives in Beijing for upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Xinhua) 09:39, October 13, 2025

Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 11, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 11, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)