Mozambican PM arrives in Beijing for upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women
(Xinhua) 09:39, October 13, 2025
Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 11, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Levi arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 11, 2025, for the upcoming Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
