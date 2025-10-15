Chinese vice premier meets Mozambican PM

Xinhua) 09:20, October 15, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday met with Prime Minister of Mozambique Maria Benvinda Delfina Levi, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China will continue to consolidate political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with Mozambique through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

He also urged efforts to elevate the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership to a new level.

Levi said Mozambique cherishes its friendship with China and is grateful for the support that China has provided for its national independence and economic and social development.

Mozambique is willing to expand the practical cooperation with China in various fields, Levi added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)