10 foreign domestic helpers killed, 3 injured in Hong Kong residential fire: HKSAR gov't

Xinhua) 16:35, December 02, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Secretary for Labor and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Chris Sun said on Tuesday that 10 foreign domestic helpers were killed, three others were injured and about 30 are still missing in a major residential fire that broke out on Nov. 26 in Tai Po.

