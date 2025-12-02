John Lee orders full investigation into Hong Kong's residential fire

December 02, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will set up an independent commission chaired by a judge to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent residential fire and ensure full accountability for those responsible, John Lee, HKSAR chief executive, told reporters on Tuesday.

The fire has claimed 151 lives and injured 79 people, said Lee, adding that the police are following up on approximately 30 remaining cases of missing individuals.

Three task forces established earlier are working relentlessly to pursue accountability, investigating all relevant parties and leaving no responsible person unpunished, Lee noted.

He emphasized that the HKSAR government is sparing no effort to support those affected. Measures include activating temporary shelters and arranging for some 2,500 people to take up temporary residence in transitional housing and hotels in phases.

The chief executive pointed out that the blaze has exposed failures across multiple links, making systemic reforms imperative. An independent commission will be set up to probe the fire, Lee said, adding that the HKSAR government will provide all necessary data and other support required for the investigation, and the commission will submit recommendations and reports to him.

Lee stressed that rescue operations will not cease, and no affected family will be abandoned. The HKSAR government will assist these families in rebuilding their homes.

He added that it is essential to adopt a long-term perspective and steadily restore the normal operation of society.

The Legislative Council (LegCo) election scheduled for Dec. 7 will proceed as planned, Lee said.

