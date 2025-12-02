3rd Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development kicks off in Fujian

Xinhua) 08:20, December 02, 2025

The Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development is held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Under the theme of "Uniting Overseas Chinese Talent, Forging a New Era of Innovation," the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This photo shows robots displayed at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

This photo shows a digital electroencephalography acquisition system displayed at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

This photo shows a bionic aircraft displayed at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

This photo shows cultural and creative products displayed at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

This photo shows cultural and creative products displayed at the Harbin booth at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Harbin is the guest city of honor this year.

This photo shows the Harbin booth at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025. Harbin is the guest city of honor this year.

This photo shows a robot displayed at the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

This photo shows a scene of the Third Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2025.

