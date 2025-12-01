Platform transforms rural women's lives

15:40, December 01, 2025 By LI HONGYANG ( China Daily

Chen Qiong (middle) teaches female participants about elderly health services during a training course organized by her nonprofit organization, Yichuang, in Hebei province. CHINA DAILY

In Beijing, Chen Qiong is leading an initiative that is transforming the lives of rural women throughout China. As a dedicated scholar advocating for women's empowerment, she is at the forefront of efforts to provide rural women with new opportunities for economic independence and personal growth.

Through her organization, Yichuang, the 48-year-old from Ji'an city, Jiangxi province, is empowering women with practical skills while reinforcing cultural values related to family and elder care.

The organization has categorized women into two age groups: 18 to 45, and 45 to 65. For the younger cohort, Yichuang offers the "beauty for a better life" program, a decadelong initiative that equips women with skills in beauty services such as makeup and hairstyling. These skills enable women to find flexible employment opportunities close to home, allowing them to balance work with family responsibilities.

"By staying in their communities, these women can ensure their children receive proper care and education, while also supporting their families financially," Chen said. "For women themselves, it's about more than just economic independence. It's about dignity and self-worth."

Each year, about 40 classes are held across the country, with 40 participants in each. Operating in hundreds of counties, the program targets key rural vitalization areas such as Hebei and Henan provinces, and extends to less developed western regions like Shaanxi and Guizhou provinces, Chen added. These women, often with little or no experience, undergo an intensive 20-day training. By the end of the course, they are ready to work, earning around 3,000 yuan ($421) per month.

"For those in the 45 to 65 age group, their responsibilities for raising children are mostly completed, as their kids are typically off to college. The focus of this group of women shifts more toward caring for the elderly," Chen said.

The elderly care program developed by Yichuang enables women to not only care for their own elderly family members, but also extend their support to other seniors nearby whose children have moved away for work.

Chen (second from right) and her colleagues provide free health checks to seniors at a village in Hebei province. CHINA DAILY

The program allows these women to earn extra income while maintaining their primary occupations, whether in farming or local jobs. The participants check in with the elderly every day, either in person or by phone, to ask about their meals, sleep, mood and any special needs. Once a week, they visit the elderly to ensure there are no safety hazards related to water, gas, or fire. Every two weeks, they offer services such as haircuts or accompanying the seniors to medical appointments.

"After the training, the participants improve in educating their children and managing relationships with family and neighbors. For example, children are more likely to value learning if they see their mothers doing the same. This holistic approach helps foster healthier, more supportive family and community environments," Chen said.

Her journey began during her graduate studies in 2005 at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, where she was deeply influenced by her mentor, Liu Xiaohong, who studied rural women's political participation. This early exposure inspired her commitment to rural women's empowerment.

After completing her doctorate, Chen moved to Beijing, where she became an expert adviser for Beijing Rural Women, an NGO focused on rural women's development. She found that grassroots organizations faced challenges in navigating government partnerships and leveraging policy support.

"One of the biggest hurdles was the disconnect between grassroots initiatives and government policies. We needed a bridge to ensure our efforts were aligned with national priorities," she said.

Recognizing these challenges, Chen founded Yichuang in 2017. "Yichuang is a platform to unleash the potential of rural women and transform their lives," she said.

She added that the current program relies heavily on local partnerships that engage local organizations and female-led businesses to implement its framework. These partners receive resources and financial support that Chen collects from governments and various foundations. The program includes six months to a year of follow-up on the results, ensuring that participants can translate their new skills into economic opportunities.

Feedback is conducted via surveys with participants, enabling them to report their employment status and income levels. "Finding reliable local partners is a significant challenge. Occasionally, partners may exploit the program for personal gain, such as charging for what should be free training. To counteract this, the program prioritizes transparency and accountability," she said.

A dedicated team of seven from Yichuang have developed and refined the program's framework. Once proven effective in one location, the framework is replicated in other regions.

"Men and women are not opposites; they grow and thrive together. A woman's development should not only focus on achieving personal goals and happiness, but also on enhancing the well-being of her family, community and the broader society," Chen said.

"A woman's development should be measured by the increased happiness of her family, children and seniors," she added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)