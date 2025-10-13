Injecting new momentum into global women's development

A female worker operates equipment in a textile industrial park invested by a Chinese company in Tajikistan. (People's Daily/Qu Pei)

The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is held in Beijing from Oct. 13 to 14. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech.

The meeting, co-hosted by China and UN Women, brought together heads of state and government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations and friendly personnel from various continents.

The international community views this gathering as an opportunity to make it another historic milestone in advancing the global cause of women and to inject new momentum into efforts toward gender equality and the well-rounded development of women.

Achieving gender equality and promoting the well-rounded development of women are key indicators of social progress and a long-standing commitment of the Communist Party of China. They form an essential part of China's vision to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Thirty years ago, the Fourth World Conference on Women held in Beijing adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which became a landmark in the development of women's cause. In 2015, at the Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Xi expounded China's vision for promoting gender equality and women's all-round development. Later, at a high-level meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, he proposed convening another World Conference on Women in 2025.

To implement this important initiative, China and UN Women co-hosted the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing. Xi's attendance and keynote speech charted the course for global cooperation on women's development and outlined a brighter future for this shared cause.

At the China–Laos crop excellent varieties experimental station in Vientiane, Laos, local farmers pose for a picture during a pitaya harvest. (Photo/Sorsonphan Somphone)

China has made unique contributions to global women's development. It has fully implemented the basic national policy of gender equality, incorporated women's development into its overall governance agenda, and launched national action plans to promote women's all-round advancement. Across all sectors, women are fully demonstrating their vital role as "half the sky."

Today, 690 million Chinese women have joined the nation in achieving moderate prosperity. Females now account for more than half of university students, enjoy an average life expectancy exceeding 80 years, and make up 43 percent of the employed population.

The socialist path of women's development with Chinese characteristics has demonstrated vibrant vitality and unique advantages, offering the world a vivid example of effective governance. It has also enriched human civilization and opened up new paths for progress.

Many international observers have commended China's achievements in advancing women's development, noting that they provide valuable insights and models for the rest of the world.

China is not only an advocate but also an active contributor to gender equality and women's well-rounded development. Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, China has deepened exchanges and cooperation on women's development, helping women, especially those in other developing countries, improve their lives and realize their potential.

The Juncao technology, which supports women's employment in more than 100 countries, has been affectionately called the "grass of happiness." Projects promoting women and children's health, education, and water access have taken root in multiple countries, benefiting hundreds of millions of women.

China has trained more than 200,000 women from over 180 countries and regions, organized over 100 training programs for women and children in the Global South, and established the Global Exchange and Cooperation Center for Digital Empowerment of Women.

It has also carried out practical cooperation with multiple UN agencies, launched digital education and health education projects in Africa, and set up the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education with UNESCO.

A technician (left) instructs a young woman on digital embroidery production at a workshop in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo/Tai Shengzhi)

From vision to action, China has been a strong driving force in the global cause of women's development, demonstrating the commitment and responsibility of a major country.

Today, as the world faces profound transformation and uncertainty, the global cause of women's development continues to encounter daunting challenges. Countries must work together to foster peace and stability, create environments conducive to women's survival and growth, further empower women through exchanges and mutual learning.

The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is both timely and significant. The international community looks forward to this event serving as a platform for extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, helping to build global synergy for solidarity and progress. Together, participants aim to accelerate the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, opening up broader prospects for the advancement of women around the world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)