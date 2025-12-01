China's Sun claims bronze in men's 1500m final at ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating
William Dandjinou (1st R) of Canada competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Sun Long (2nd L) of China competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Sun Long (R) of China competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
William Dandjinou (R) of Canada celebrates after winning the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Sun Long of China reacts before the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
William Dandjinou (front L) of Canada competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
William Dandjinou (C) of Canada sprints during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Sun Long (C) of China competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Gold medalist William Dandjinou (C) of Canada, silver medalist Felix Roussel (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Sun Long of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track World Tour #4 speed skating event in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Photos
