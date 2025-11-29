Languages

My TOP Moment @ Renewal

(People's Daily Online) 15:03, November 29, 2025

Development here is not just about speed and scale — it's about memory, warmth, and connection.

Through its "organic renewal" approach, Shanghai Putuo revitalizes its historic neighborhoods while preserving the city's roots, turning every scene into a timeless gift.

