My TOP Moment @ Renewal
(People's Daily Online) 15:03, November 29, 2025
Development here is not just about speed and scale — it's about memory, warmth, and connection.
Through its "organic renewal" approach, Shanghai Putuo revitalizes its historic neighborhoods while preserving the city's roots, turning every scene into a timeless gift.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)
