My TOP Moment @ Green
(People's Daily Online) 15:00, November 29, 2025
Even in a global metropolis, poetic living is possible.
Shanghai Putuo puts ecological civilization into action, weaving low-carbon and green concepts into the very fabric of the city — setting a powerful model for sustainable urban development.
