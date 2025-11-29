Home>>
My TOP Moment @ Life
(People's Daily Online) 14:58, November 29, 2025
From silver-haired seniors to the young generation, from families to solo residents — Shanghai Putuo brings inclusiveness to life through people-first urban planning.
With its commitment to creating a district that's livable, workable, and enjoyable to explore, every corner reveals the warmth and care of everyday life.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6th Yangtze River Delta Int'l Cultural Industries Expo opens in China's Shanghai
- Shanghai flushes out chamber pots as China's urban renewal gathers pace
- Shanghai a hot hub for addressing intl commercial disputes
- Shanghai hosts 1,060 regional headquarters of multinationals
- Yuyuan Road Historical and Cultural Block in Shanghai integrates art into daily life
- Shanghai's transport hub taking shape
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.