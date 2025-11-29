My TOP Moment @ Life

People's Daily Online) 14:58, November 29, 2025

From silver-haired seniors to the young generation, from families to solo residents — Shanghai Putuo brings inclusiveness to life through people-first urban planning.

With its commitment to creating a district that's livable, workable, and enjoyable to explore, every corner reveals the warmth and care of everyday life.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)