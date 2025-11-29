My TOP Moment @ TOP Central Park

Languages

(People's Daily Online) 14:56, November 29, 2025

Shanghai Putuo's newest leisure landmark has arrived!

In Taopu, expansive green spaces and premium sports facilities come together to showcase the city's open and inclusive spirit — inviting everyone to experience a fresh, youthful lifestyle.

