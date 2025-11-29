China-funded infrastructure projects completed in West Bank

Xinhua) 10:21, November 29, 2025

Officials attend a ceremony to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects, at Beijing Road in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Nov. 26, 2025. Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

At a ceremony in the city, Zeng Jixin, head of the Chinese office in Palestine, and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa jointly unveiled plaques for the newly completed China-Palestine Friendship Square and the extension of Beijing Road.

Speaking at the event, Zeng said that the China-Pale

stine Friendship Square and Beijing Road represent a significant measure in implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two nations, as well as a vivid example of leveraging Chinese modernization to bolster Palestine's development.

Stretching over 11 km, Beijing Road will become a road of convenience for people's livelihoods, a road of friendship connecting hearts, and a road leading to the future, Zeng said.

During his speech, Mustafa spoke highly of the profound friendship between the two peoples. He extended his warm congratulations on the successful completion and operational launch of the projects, and expressed his sincere gratitude for China's timely assistance, which has been instrumental in improving the well-being of the Palestinian people.

Mustafa told Xinhua after the ceremony that "the China-Palestine relationship goes back for many decades. China has always supported the Palestinian people, their struggle for independence, and also their development of infrastructure and other facilities in the different sectors."

"This is an opportunity to thank the leadership and the people of China for their continuing support for our people and their struggle for independence. So this is a great opportunity to say: Thank you, China," he said.

Local residents also welcomed the upgrades. Bilal Mansour, who was driving along the newly expanded roadway, told Xinhua that the area had once been "a barren hillside surrounded by rubble and dust."

"China's assistance has changed our lives," he said. "Driving from Birzeit to the city center used to take half an hour. Now it takes just over ten minutes."

The first section of Beijing Road opened to traffic in September 2020. Construction on the extension began in September 2024, and the expanded route now connects a network of 14 roads, linking central Ramallah with the Al-Jadwal area.

Photo shows the extension of Beijing Road in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Nov. 24, 2025. Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Xinhua/Huang Zemin)

Photo shows the extension of Beijing Road in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Nov. 24, 2025. Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Xinhua/Huang Zemin)

Officials attend a ceremony to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects, at Beijing Road in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Nov. 26, 2025. Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Palestinian officials attend a ceremony to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects, at the China-Palestine Friendship Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Nov. 26, 2025. Palestinian and Chinese officials gathered on Wednesday to mark the completion of two China-funded infrastructure projects in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)