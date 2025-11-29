Rural households switch to clean heating in Tongxin County, NW China
A man stands in front of the outdoor units of an air-source heat pump heating system in Yuanyi Village of Tongxin County, Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2025. Located in the arid central region of Ningxia, Tongxin County has enabled 28,000 rural households to switch to clean heating through a rural clean heating renovation program and a supporting "coal-to-electricity" project. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A worker carries out "coal-to-electricity" installation work in Hantianling Village of Tongxin County, Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2025. Located in the arid central region of Ningxia, Tongxin County has enabled 28,000 rural households to switch to clean heating through a rural clean heating renovation program and a supporting "coal-to-electricity" project. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
This drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows Yuanyi Village, where a clean heating renovation program is underway, of Tongxin County, Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Located in the arid central region of Ningxia, Tongxin County has enabled 28,000 rural households to switch to clean heating through a rural clean heating renovation program and a supporting "coal-to-electricity" project. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A villager demonstrates a mobile app, with which users can adjust the water temperature of an air-source heat pump heating system, in Yuanyi Village of Tongxin County, Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2025. Located in the arid central region of Ningxia, Tongxin County has enabled 28,000 rural households to switch to clean heating through a rural clean heating renovation program and a supporting "coal-to-electricity" project. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
