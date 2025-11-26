Home>>
China urges Japan to give honest, accurate, complete clarification for so-called "consistent position" on Taiwan
(Xinhua) 16:58, November 26, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Japan should give an honest, accurate and complete clarification for its so-called "consistent position" on Taiwan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday, adding that a written response released by the Japanese government on Tuesday still repeated its old rhetoric.
