Mainland spokesperson underscores significance of Xi's remarks on Taiwan in phone call with Trump

Xinhua) 15:21, November 26, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks during the phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump are of great guiding significance for the Chinese mainland's work related to Taiwan, a mainland spokesperson said.

Peng Qing'en, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference on Wednesday in response to a media query concerning the Monday night call between the two leaders.

During the call, Xi clarified China's principled position on the Taiwan question, emphasizing the need for China and the United States to jointly safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan to China, Peng said the mainland will unite compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, maintain cross-Strait peace and stability, and create enduring well-being for the Chinese nation.

