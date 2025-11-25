China’s manned AS700 airship secures new orders, helping advance low-altitude economy

16:36, November 25, 2025 By Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

Two AS700 passenger airships "Xiangyun" Photo: Courtesy of the Special Vehicle Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China's homegrown AS700 passenger airship "Xiangyun" has secured an 18-unit purchase contract from Zhejiang Airspace Integration Low-altitude Industry Development Co, the airship's developer told the Global Times on Tuesday, marking a new milestone in the commercialization of China's manned airships and the development of the low-altitude economy.

The deal is the first major order following the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) announcement on November 9 that the first AS700 in East China had been delivered.

From an initial purchase intention at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow to a strategic cooperation framework and now a bulk order in 2025, the two sides have progressed within a year from "a single product" to "full-chain cooperation," according to a statement from the Special Vehicle Research Institute under the AVIC, the airship's developer.

The progression from first delivery to batch production orders—alongside scenario validation and the start of commercial operations—signals that China has completed the full chain of development, production, certification, delivery and operation for manned airships, the statement said.

Going forward, the institute plans to expand its R&D and manufacturing base, regional delivery centers and key customer service hubs, while broadening application scenarios such as aerial sightseeing, urban security, aerial surveying, emergency rescue and educational programs, helping to build a nationwide low-altitude economy cluster, the statement added.

The AS700 is China's first manned airship built in full compliance with airworthiness regulations, and it boasts fully independent intellectual property rights. Measuring 50 meters in length with a maximum range of 700 kilometers, it can carry up to 10 passengers.

Thanks to its "low-altitude, slow-flight, safe and reliable" features, the AS700 airship can cruise at an optimal sightseeing altitude of 100-300 meters, giving tourists a bird's-eye view of Jiangnan's picturesque waterways. This immersive experience highlights the unique appeal of airship tourism, something traditional ground travel cannot replicate.

From November 22 to 24, the 2025 China (Jiangxi) Aviation Industry Conference was held in Jingdezhen, East China's Jiangxi Province. Data released at the event shows that China's low-altitude economy is expected to reach 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025 and exceed two trillion yuan by 2030, state broadcaster CCTV News reported.

