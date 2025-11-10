China's first homegrown AS700 manned airship officially delivered in East China’s Shaoxing

13:43, November 10, 2025 By Xu Yelu, Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

The skyline of Yuecheng district in Shaoxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, recently welcomed a distinctive "aerial visitor." The Xiangyun AS700, known as the "aerial beluga," arrived at Jianshui Science and Technology City amid widespread attention. As the airship glided into its dedicated hangar, it marked the official delivery of the first AS700 manned airship in East China, a key milestone toward the commercial operation of manned airships, the Global Times learned from the Special Vehicle Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the developer of the airship, on Monday.

Independently developed by AVIC's Special Vehicle Research Institute, the AS700 is China's first manned airship built in full compliance with airworthiness regulations and boasts complete independent intellectual property rights. Measuring 50 meters long with a maximum range of 700 kilometers, it can carry up to 10 passengers. Its smooth, cloudlike form inspired its name, "Xiangyun," meaning "auspicious cloud."

Thanks to its "low-altitude, slow-flight, safety, and reliable" features, the AS700 airship can cruise at an optimal sightseeing altitude of 100-300 meters, allowing tourists to enjoy a bird's-eye view of Jiangnan's picturesque waterways. This immersive experience represents the unique appeal of airship tourism, something traditional ground travel cannot replicate.

In the coming months, the airship will undergo further flight verification in Yuecheng to advance its commercial operation process. It is expected to be open to the public next year after obtaining the relevant certifications. The Special Vehicle Research Institute is simultaneously advancing personnel training, with the first three AS700 pilots soon to complete their training and provide professional support for future operations.

The delivery marks a new beginning for the in-depth collaboration between the Special Vehicle Research Institute and Yuecheng district, aimed at building a complete industrial chain for manned airships and a broader low-altitude economic ecosystem. Through technological innovation, it will contribute to the high-quality development of China's low-altitude economy, helping China's homegrown airships take flight across more city skylines.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)