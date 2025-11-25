Traditional crafts drive rural revitalization in Yongkang, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 15:49, November 25, 2025

At the recently concluded eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Sheng Yiyuan, a representative inheritor of the national-level intangible cultural heritage of tin carving, guided visitors in making tin carvings. His works, which blend practicality with artistry, drew the attention of many international buyers.

Sheng hails from Yongkang, a city in east China's Zhejiang Province. The city, known as a "Hardware Capital," is home to 110 intangible cultural heritage projects.

Sheng Yiyuan, a representative inheritor of the national-level intangible cultural heritage of tin carving, displays a tin carving work. (People's Daily/Gu Zhongyang)

Tin carving in Yongkang dates back to the Five Dynasties period (907-960). However, with modern materials replacing traditional ones and tin prices rising, the ancient craft faced a dire threat even after being listed as a national intangible cultural heritage project in 2008.

Sheng launched an initiative to safeguard the craft. He developed a database for tin carving, documenting the four core elements — base, pattern, signature and technique — along with extended information from collections, archaeology and documents. The database of over 10 terabytes will support design, creative intellectual property development and research activities once it becomes publicly accessible.

Sheng also spearheaded a virtual reality experience project for Yongkang tin carving, which attracted over 30,000 tourist visits during this year's May Day holiday in early May. Embracing artificial intelligence, he generates pattern designs by inputting keywords such as tea canister, origin or artistic style, meeting the growing demand for personalized products.

Cheng Yuquan, a master of arts and crafts from Zhejiang, grew up learning these skills from his father, Cheng Zhuchang. In 1983, Cheng Zhuchang observed the growing popularity of tourism in a nearby scenic area and noted a lack of locally produced souvenirs.

Quick to act, he established a crafts factory the following year to produce souvenirs. Together, the father and son combined copper sculptures with plaster statues to create a variety of handicrafts, including copper sculptures, agate pieces, and imitation clay figures, which proved popular with visitors.

In 1995, Cheng Yuquan started a sculpture company, which has since become a leading name in the copper sculpture industry both domestically and internationally.

Cheng Yuquan takes particular pride in the fact that his son, Cheng Yi, took over the business after graduating from university. Cheng Yi introduced innovative items such as cigar ashtrays and car emblems and registered a copper sculpture trademark, which generated significant brand value.

In addition to being internationally recognized for its hardware industry, Yongkang is home to a wide array of intangible cultural heritage projects, including root carving, embroidery, paper cutting, blue calico craft, and bamboo weaving.

Photo shows the display room of a natural dye workshop in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily/Gu Zhongyang)

On a sunny winter day, visitors flock to Dachen village in Qiancang town, Yongkang. At a natural dye workshop, blue fabrics flutter in the drying area. Inside the display room, various products, such as horse-faced skirts, shirts and scarves, attract attention, while everyday items like cushions and umbrellas are also on display.

Li Haiyan is a municipal-level inheritor of Yongkang's indigo resist-dyeing techniques. In her workshop, she carefully uses a carving knife to create an image of the mythical figure Ne Zha riding his wind fire wheels on fabric.

To promote the craft and boost rural cultural revitalization, Li offers experience classes where visitors can create their own designs and patterns. This allows them to gain a deeper appreciation for traditional culture. Last year, her experience classes attracted over 10,000 participant visits across more than 300 sessions.

The revitalization of intangible cultural heritage projects has increased popularity and created more business opportunities. Over 80 percent of villagers in Dachen now benefit from tourism. Last year, the village welcomed nearly 400,000 tourist visits, with the average income per villager reaching 48,000 yuan (about $6,766).

In the first three quarters of this year, 31 intangible cultural heritage workshops in Yongkang generated over 4.3 billion yuan in sales and created 10,677 jobs.

