China to fully implement outcomes of COP30 with all parties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:01, November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will work with other parties to fully implement the outcomes of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao's remarks came after the recently concluded COP30 reached the Belem Political Package after two weeks of strenuous negotiations.

The Belem Political Package is positive and balanced, displaying the parties' determination to work in solidarity and cooperation on addressing climate change, and providing certainty for the implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement in the next decade, Mao told a daily news briefing.

It needs to be noted that, heeding the call of developing countries, the conference decided, for the first time, to hold a dialogue on climate change related trade-restrictive unilateral measures within the UNFCCC process, and develop a just transition mechanism, which is of milestone significance, Mao said.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the conference, Mao said, noting that the Chinese delegation had full and in-depth participation in the negotiations and consultation on various agenda items, and worked for positive outcomes at the conference.

"Striving to do better," which was proposed in the outcome document of COP30, has become the most important political message for global climate governance in the next ten years, and this was originally said by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the UN Climate Summit, Mao said.

"China will work with other parties to fully implement the outcomes of the conference, advance global cooperation on addressing climate change, and jointly build a clean and beautiful world," the spokesperson said.

